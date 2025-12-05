Fairfax Co. tennis coach arrested, accused of inappropriate contact with minor

A Fairfax County private tennis coach was arrested after his student reported to police that he had an inappropriate relationship with her while she was underage.

Tony Adams, 62, of Lorton, Virginia, was taken into custody by Fairfax County Police Department’s Child Abuse Squad on Nov. 24. He was later charged with four counts of indecent liberties by custodian and was held on no bond.

Adams has previously worked as an assistant tennis coach at West Springfield High School from 2015 to 2016. He supported the tennis program in 2022 as well, but not in an official coaching capacity, according to the news release.

Adams was also a tennis coach at Lake Braddock Secondary School in 2018.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the case or other related cases to call the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 or submit a tip via Crime Solvers.

