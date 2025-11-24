Fairfax man, 19, arrested on charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials

A Northern Virginia student attending George Mason University has been barred from campus after being charged with 29 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

City of Fairfax, Virginia, police said 19-year-old Rahman Mawardy was arrested last week on 29 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

He’s also a student at George Mason University — and has now been barred from campus.

Officers executed a search warrant Nov. 19 at a Fairfax home in the 10300 block of Beaumont Street, where they took Mawardy into custody.

He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to police.

A university spokesperson told WTOP that Mawardy is currently registered as a student, but has been prohibited from entering campus “until further notice.” The school made the decision after officials learned of the charges.

The university said it’s cooperating with authorities and reviewing the case to determine whether additional action is needed.

Mawardy was awarded a $48,000 scholarship to attend George Mason in June 2024, according to the Academia School in Bangladesh. He was expected to graduate in 2028.

Mawardy is scheduled to be arraigned in Fairfax County District Court Monday morning.

