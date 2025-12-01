Hyattsville police officer freed on unsecured bond after child sex abuse arrest

A city of Hyattsville, Maryland, police officer is free on unsecured bond Monday after being charged with sexually abusing a teenager late last month.

A city of Hyattsville police officer facing child sex abuse charges is free on unsecured bond Monday after prosecutors said the victim in the case had no concerns about the officer being free while awaiting trial.

The 15-year-old victim is known to 37-year-old Jonathan Monge, a corporal with the Hyattsville Police Department.

His first bond review following his arrest last month came exactly one year after the alleged incidents are said to have occurred.

Separately, the teenager’s mom is charged with assaulting her daughter in Calvert County — an incident attorneys said did have a connection to this situation. Online records show a plea hearing is scheduled for January.

More than a dozen people were in the courtroom Monday in support of Monge, who denies the charges leveled against him. Those charges include sexual abuse against a minor, second-degree rape and sex offense in the third and fourth degree.

Prosecutors said the only concern they had about Monge was a comment he made, which in their mind suggested he might be willing to harm himself. Monge’s attorney, Thomas Mooney, argued it was being taken out of context. He declined to offer any additional comment after the hearing.

For now, the case is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Monge remains on unpaid administrative leave from the Hyattsville Police Department, which said it was conducting its own investigation following his arrest.

