Volunteer EMT faces charges in Fairfax Co. over reported sexual abuse of children

Christopher Dudley, 46, of Fairfax, was arrested last week after Fairfax County police said he inappropriately touched four children in multiple incidents in 2004.

A Virginia man who volunteered as an EMT and previously worked as a voice coach has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing children dating back more than 20 years.

Christopher Dudley, 46, of Fairfax, was arrested last week after Fairfax County police said he inappropriately touched four children in multiple incidents in 2004.

Detectives started investigating Dudley after Child Protective Services received a tip on July 15, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said that a child was abused by Dudley on multiple occasions. During their investigation, three other victims came forward about instances where Dudley allegedly touched them inappropriately.

Dudley has been placed on involuntary administrative leave from the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, where he volunteered as an EMT in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In a letter, Montgomery County Fire Chief Corey Smedley said the department would be conducting an internal investigation.

“MCFRS takes these allegations seriously. We are fully cooperating with Fairfax County authorities and will conduct an internal investigation into this matter,” Smedley wrote.

Dudley also served on the Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax County from 2010 to 2012.

Dudley currently works as real estate agent, and he previously worked as a voice coach at St. Paul’s Parish in D.C. and under Dudley Vocals, LLC until 2024.

He was arrested on July 24 and charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of indecent liberties by custodian, which is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Dudley is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in November.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact the major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option “4.” Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 866-411-8477.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.