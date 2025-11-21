Fairfax County woman accused in stabbing death of her mother

A Fairfax County, Virginia, woman is accused in the stabbing death of her mother, who was found unresponsive by a caretaker.

Police said Norma Little was found inside her home on the 2300 block of Dulles Station Boulevard in McNair on Tuesday. When police arrived, they found Little, 79, with stab bounds to her upper body, a police news release said. She declared dead at the scene.

After conducting interviews, reviewing video surveillance and other evidence, police arrested Helena Little, 31, of Herndon, on Thursday. Helena Little has been charged with second-degree murder. She’s being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 866-411-TIPS.

