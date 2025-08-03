Former Commanders coach Ron Rivera sells Great Falls house

A year and a half after being fired as head coach of the Washington Commanders NFL team, Ron Rivera and his wife have sold their Great Falls house.

Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, sold the house on Seneca Green Way for $2.675 million on June 10, according to Fairfax County land records. They had originally listed it at $2.85 million, according to Zillow.

The Riveras bought the house for $2.225 million in March 2020, two months after Rivera was hired as the coach of Washington’s NFL team.

The house, built in 2018, is 6,761 square feet on a nearly 3-acre wooded lot.

Highlights of the home, according to the real estate listing, include:

A floor-to-ceiling sliding glass wall in the family room

A deck with a louvred ceiling and covered outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and pizza oven

A kitchen with custom cabinetry and a butler’s pantry

A professional dog-washing station

A walkout lower level with a home theater, kitchenette and guest bedroom

A flagstone patio with a fire pit, plunge pool and heated spa

In his first season, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rivera led the team to the NFC East championship. At the beginning of that season, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and underwent treatment at Inova Health System. He was declared cancer-free in January 2021.

He was never able to repeat the success of his first season, though, and finished with a 26-40-1 record in his four years. He was fired after 2023 season, when the team went 4-13.

Rivera led the team through a tumultuous time off the field, however. In addition to the pandemic, he had to handle the team’s name change from Redskins to Washington Football Team to Commanders, investigations of sexual harassment involving former team owner Dan Snyder, and Snyder’s eventual decision to sell the team. The team was purchased by a group led by Josh Harris in July 2023.

Rivera was hired earlier this year as general manager of the football program at California, his alma mater.

Meanwhile, another former Washington sports coach has also listed his Virginia home for sale. According to the Washington Business Journal, Dave Martinez, who was fired earlier this season by the Washington Nationals, has listed his Arlington house for $2.5 million.