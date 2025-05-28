DUI charge against woman shot outside CIA headquarters in Fairfax Co.

A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly sped toward the front gate of the CIA's headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia, and was shot by security officers last week.

Monia Spadaro, 27, is facing charges related to driving under the influence and eluding law enforcement’s attempts to stop her vehicle.

Spadaro pulled her Toyota Corolla into the headquarters in McLean just before 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, while driving down the wrong side of the road, according to court documents that were first reported on by Court Watch.

A police officer turned a cruiser’s sirens and lights on and followed Spadaro’s car, which was swerving between lanes, according to the documents. Another CIA police car next to the front gate turned its lights on, too. A third officer was also outside the gate.

The Toyota sped up as it got closer to the gate and officers fired, striking Spadaro. She crashed into a barrier at the gate.

According to court documents, Spadaro was taken to a hospital where she told medical staff she had been drinking at a bar in Vienna before the crash and shooting. A CIA police officer said Spadaro’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and she smelled like alcohol.

Spadaro was charged with endangering a person while fleeing and eluding law enforcement, a felony, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Spadaro was previously convicted of a DUI in Virginia in 2021.

