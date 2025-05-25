Child dies after drowning in a pool in Fairfax

A child is dead after drowning in a pool in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said first responders responded to a call in the 5300 block of Harrow Lane near Ashleigh Road around 10:30 a.m. in the Braddock area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a child who had drowned in a residential pool.

The child, who was transported to a hospital, later died.

Police are investigating the drowning.

Aa map of the area where the drowning took place is below.

