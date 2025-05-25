Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Child dies after drowning…

Child dies after drowning in a pool in Fairfax

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 25, 2025, 9:11 AM

A child is dead after drowning in a pool in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Police said first responders responded to a call in the 5300 block of Harrow Lane near Ashleigh Road around 10:30 a.m. in the Braddock area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a child who had drowned in a residential pool.

The child, who was transported to a hospital, later died.

Police are investigating the drowning.

Aa map of the area where the drowning took place is below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Veronica Canales

Veronica Canales is an Associate Producer and Weekend Overnight Producer at WTOP.

veronica.canales@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up