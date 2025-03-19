1 in custody after hourslong standoff at CIA headquarters in McLean

One person is in custody Wednesday after an hourslong standoff with police at the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

The individual was taken into custody around 3 p.m., concluding the standoff after about five hours, WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene. It caused street closures and traffic delays as police worked to bring an end to the situation.

Fairfax County police said they assisted with the barricade incident at the CIA and that the person involved surrendered to their negotiators.

A CIA spokesperson confirmed to WTOP on Wednesday morning that a security incident was taking place, but would not comment further.

Dolley Madison Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane during the standoff.

Fairfax County police said the road reopened just before 4 p.m.

