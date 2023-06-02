Live Radio
Deadly stretch of road drives new safety measures near a Northern Virginia high school

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

June 2, 2023, 7:48 AM

Some additional safety measures are on the way for a deadly stretch of roadway where a pair of Oakton High School students were killed last year in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The June 2022 crash on Blake Lane near Oakton High School in Vienna has prompted a number of safety improvements, including upgraded crosswalks and signs that warn of pedestrians.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been studying the roadway since the incident, evaluating everything from crosswalks, curbs, to the posted 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

“Our police officers have consistently patrolled the corridor and have issued a total of 351 citations to speeding drivers between June 8, 2022 and May 10, 2023,” Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik said in a community letter that highlighted fixes underway or set to begin, which include:

  • Establishing a school zone near Oakton High School and installation of a speed camera
  • VDOT completing a Slurry Seal placement that will improve friction on roads
  • Installation of a refuge and crosswalk and a “Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon” at the intersection of Blake Lane and Bushman Drive (pending approval of federal grant), and
  • Construction of a 600 linear foot walkway from Blake Lane to Stonehurst Drive

“I appreciate the patience and partnership of the community and I encourage everyone to continue providing input to inform decisions about and designs of the road,” Palchik said. “We want to get it right.”

A map of the area is below.

