2 Florida men suspected in 2-year string of car break-ins at parks in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police say two Florida men are under arrest and have been charged in connection with a string of car break-ins at parks across the Virginia county during a nearly two-year period.

Fairfax County police say two Florida men are under arrest and have been charged in connection with a string of car break-ins at parks across the Virginia county during a nearly two-year period.

Police said that, in many cases, credit cards were in the vehicles and later used at different area stores.

David Daniel Moraga-Nunez, 43, and Jonny Marcelo Sandoval-Barraza, 38, were arrested Tuesday at a motel in Springfield. They are being held in county jail on a secured bond.

Police identified 10 car break-ins occurred from May 22, 2022, through March 27, 2024. The two men were identified through surveillance footage, license plate reader technology and a review of credit card transactions.

The break-ins occurred at different parks in the county, including Hemlock Overlook Regional Park, Fountainhead Regional Park and Burke Lake Park.

Police charged Nunez with two counts of credit card theft, three counts of credit card fraud, two counts of identity theft, false identification to law enforcement and possession of fictitious identification.

Barraza is facing charges that included three counts of credit card theft, four counts of credit card fraud, three counts of identity theft and possession of fictitious identification.

Police say they continue investigating other break-ins and incidents in Fairfax County that the two men may have participated in.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.