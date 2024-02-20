Police: Search continues for man who stole ambulance while being treated after stolen car crash in Fairfax Co.

Police in Virginia are still looking for a Prince William County man, who they say stole an ambulance after being taken to the hospital following an earlier crash involving a stolen car in Fairfax County.

It’s been several hours since police said Ricky Lowe, 32, reportedly took an ambulance from Inova Fairfax Hospital Monday, and police are still trying to locate him despite an extensive search with a helicopter around 11:30 p.m.

The private medical ambulance was found abandoned in Annandale.

Lowe was a passenger in the car stolen earlier Monday afternoon that crashed on Route 50 at Interstate 66, leaving four others injured, Fairfax County police said.

The driver in that crash, who has not been identified by officials, left a parking lot near the Fair Oaks Mall and, upon seeing police, sped up on Route 50 before crashing and becoming airborne at the ramp to the interstate. Five adults in the car were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said officers recovered two firearms and narcotics from the stolen car.

Officers looking for the pictured suspect wearing medical gown for theft of the ambulance. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5exthnvEjZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 20, 2024

