5 hospitalized after stolen car crashes in Fairfax Co.

A crash involving a stolen car in the Fair Oaks area sent five people to the hospital Monday, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were alerted around noon that the car was stolen from another jurisdiction. The driver left a parking lot near the Fair Oaks Mall and upon seeing police, sped up on Route 50 before crashing at the ramp to the interstate, a police spokesman said in an email to WTOP. Police said it appears there was not a pursuit, but the department will conduct a administrative review.

Video of the crash posted online showed the car veering off the roadway and onto a grassy embankment before briefly going airborne.

The driver did not strike any other cars.

Five adults in the car were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, police said. They initially said two people had life-threatening injuries.

Police said a rifle was recovered, as well.

The crash investigation closed the ramps to I-66 from Route 50 eastbound and westbound.

Below is the area where it happened.

