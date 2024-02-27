Fairfax Connector strike will enter sixth day after fruitless negotiations between union, contractor

Union leaders met with public transportation operator Transdev, which operates the Fairfax Connector bus system, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal.

Union leaders met Monday with public transportation operator Transdev, which operates the Fairfax Connector bus system, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal, meaning workers will strike for a sixth day Tuesday.

More than 600 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics are on strike against contractor Transdev over unfair labor practices.

“Transdev failed to offer an acceptable deal,” Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Fairfax Connector workers, said in a statement.

The union said Transdev reached out less than one day after the strike began last week and set a meeting for Monday.

“Apparently they were not serious about reaching an agreement and as a result, the Fairfax Connector strike continues [Tuesday] and will continue until a deal has been reached,” the union said.

ATU Local 689 said employees have been working under an expired contract since last year. They’re trying to negotiate a deal with Transdev for higher pay, more sick leave and retirement security.

“Transdev was disappointed over ATU 689’s decision to initiate a strike, despite a generous offer from Transdev,” Transdev said in a statement after the strike began Thursday.

The next scheduled session between the two sides is Wednesday, March 6. The union said federal mediators are expected to attend.

Fairfax Connector service is suspended through at least Tuesday and may remain suspended until an agreement is reached. Fairfax Connector transports around 26,000 passengers around Virginia daily.

