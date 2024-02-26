Fairfax Connector strike enters its fifth day, bus service still suspended

More than 600 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics have been on strike since Thursday, Feb. 22 in protest against contractor Transdev for unfair labor practices.

A strike against bus system operator Transdev will enter its fifth day on Monday as Fairfax Connector workers consolidate their picket lines in Virginia. Bus service will remain suspended, and riders should seek alternative transportation arrangements.

More than 600 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics have been on strike since Thursday, Feb. 22 in protest against contractor Transdev for what their union calls unfair labor practices.

“We understand the inconvenience this poses to our passengers and sincerely apologize for the disruption in service,” the bus service said in a statement.

The Amalgamated Transit Union’s Local 689 said it has been attempting to negotiate a deal with Transdev for higher pay, more sick leave and retirement security.

“Transdev was disappointed over ATU 689’s decision to initiate a strike, despite a generous offer from Transdev,” Transdev said in a statement on Thursday. “This unexpected action has had a severe impact on the community, particularly those who depend on the Fairfax Connector for their daily transportation needs.”

Union workers said their consolidated picket will take place outside of the Fairfax Fair Oaks Marriott at 1187 Route 50 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. where negotiations between Local 689 and Transdev will be taking place.

Fairfax Connector workers previously went on strike in December 2019 due to the opposition of private contracting of operations.

