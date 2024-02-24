Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Connector bus continues…

Fairfax Connector bus continues strike with suspended service through weekend

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 24, 2024, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax Connector bus riders in Virginia will need to find alternate travel arrangements this weekend because the bus service remains suspended due to an ongoing strike.

“We understand the inconvenience this poses to our passengers and sincerely apologize for the disruption in service,” the bus service said in a statement.

Over 600 bus operators and mechanics went on strike Thursday to protest unfair labor practices against contractor Transdev.

The Amalgamated Transit Union’s Local 689 has been trying to reach a fair deal with the contractor, which includes retirement security, according to Ben Lynn with Local 689.

Fairfax Connector said that the Fairfax County Department of Transportation anticipates that negotiations will continue to be in “good faith with the goal of completing a new contract very soon.”

In December 2019, Fairfax Connector workers went on strike mainly due to the opposition of private contracting of operations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up