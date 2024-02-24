Fairfax Connector bus continues strike with suspended service through weekend

Fairfax Connector bus riders in Virginia will need to find alternate travel arrangements this weekend — service remains suspended due to an ongoing strike.

Fairfax Connector bus riders in Virginia will need to find alternate travel arrangements this weekend because the bus service remains suspended due to an ongoing strike.

“We understand the inconvenience this poses to our passengers and sincerely apologize for the disruption in service,” the bus service said in a statement.

Over 600 bus operators and mechanics went on strike Thursday to protest unfair labor practices against contractor Transdev.

The Amalgamated Transit Union’s Local 689 has been trying to reach a fair deal with the contractor, which includes retirement security, according to Ben Lynn with Local 689.

We’re out here in the rain standing up for a fair contract! pic.twitter.com/B0uVxuJFel — ATU Local 689 (@ATULocal689) February 23, 2024

Fairfax Connector said that the Fairfax County Department of Transportation anticipates that negotiations will continue to be in “good faith with the goal of completing a new contract very soon.”

In December 2019, Fairfax Connector workers went on strike mainly due to the opposition of private contracting of operations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.