1 killed after dump truck and van crash in Lorton

A man is dead after a crash in Lorton, Virginia, which shut down part of U.S. Route 1 for hours Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

The crash on Giles Run Road was reported at 6:26 a.m. and involved a dump truck and a van. One male driver was declared dead shortly after the crash, according to a post on X.

Both directions of U.S. Route 1 were shut down for over four hours from Hassett and Mims streets. The ramp from Interstate 95 to Route 1 in the direction of Fort Belvoir was closed due to police activity.

The highway reopen just after 10:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A map with the approximate location of where the crash took place is below.

