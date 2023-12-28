Live Radio
Woman critically injured in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

December 28, 2023, 8:31 AM

A woman is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for the driver.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Huntsman Boulevard and Bridle Wood Drive in Burke. Police said the woman was hit by a white Chevy Tahoe before it drove off.

She had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she’s still there as of Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police that the Tahoe has front-end damage.

The southbound lane of Huntsman Boulevard was closed around Bridle Wood Drive due to the crash before reopening before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said that they’re continuing to investigate the crash.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

