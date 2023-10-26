Former Va. Army doctor serving lifetime for rape, found guilty in second trial

A former Army doctor from Springfield, Virginia, has been found guilty of three felony charges in relation to the abduction and attempted rape of his wife in 2020.

A former Army doctor from Springfield, Virginia, who’s already serving a 10-year prison sentence for rape, is now facing up to life in prison for abducting and attempting to sexually assault his wife inside the couple’s home.

Drew Steiner, 60, was convicted by a jury in a second trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

He was once a physician who practiced family medicine at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and in a practice in North Carolina.

According to the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, on Sept. 26, 2020, Steiner was accused of trying to rape his wife during an argument. Officials then said he duct-taped her to a pole in the basement of the home.

His wife was eventually able to escape and call for help.

This case comes almost two years after a jury convicted Steiner of raping and unlawfully filming a woman, whom he met online a month before the incident involving his wife.

“Drew Steiner is finally being brought to justice, and our community can feel safer knowing that he will not be back out on our streets anytime soon,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano in a statement.

“While he is already serving a sentence, I hope that this conviction can help the victims and all others affected by Steiner’s actions along the path to healing,” he said.

The jury found Steiner guilty of intent to defile, malicious wounding and attempted rape of his wife.