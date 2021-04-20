CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Northern Va. doctor indicted…

Northern Va. doctor indicted on rape, abduction charges

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 20, 2021, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Springfield, Virginia, doctor has been indicted on charges of rape, abduction and unlawful filming.

Drew John Steiner, 58, a physician who practiced family medicine at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and in a practice in North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting two women he met online last summer.

The indictment was announced Tuesday by Fairfax County Commonwealth’s attorney Steve Descano.

According to the indictment, the first attack happened July 7, 2020. A woman told Fairfax County detectives she was assaulted at a home in Springfield by a man she met online, according to a police news release. About a month later, as police were still investigating the first assault, they said another woman came forward to report being sexually assaulted at the same house under similar circumstances.

In the second incident, Steiner is also accused of illegally filming the woman, according to the indictment.

Steiner was indicted on one count each of rape, forcible sodomy, unlawful filming, and two counts of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Steiner has been held without bail at the county’s adult detention center since being charged with the September 2020 assault and abduction of a family member. He is awaiting a May 5 appearance in that case.

Detective are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select option 3.

In a statement, Descano said, “My top priority is to keep our community safe. I will therefore always act to hold those accountable who prey upon members of this community and I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case.”

WTOP’s Bruce Alan contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up