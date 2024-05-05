Northern Virginia man accused of shooting at fellow ride-share passenger

A Fairfax County man faces charges after police said he fired shots at a person he had just taken a ride-share with last month.

A Lorton, Virginia, man was arrested and charged Thursday after an incident in March that allegedly involved him shooting at a person he had just taken a ride-share with, Fairfax County police said.

Just after midnight on March 1, police said they responded to the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane in Lorton for a shooting.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire, but had allegedly been shot at multiple times by 32-year-old Yusef Roy after an argument.

Roy and the victim — who were unknown to each other — had just taken a ride-share together. They were picked up from different locations and dropped off near each other, police said.

Roy fled the scene after the shooting, police said, but was identified, arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after an investigation.

He’s being held without bond.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant on Roy’s home and found several firearms.

