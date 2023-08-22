Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. man accused…

Fairfax Co. man accused of murdering his landlord pleads guilty

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 22, 2023, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man who prosecutors say killed his landlord and hid her body for weeks pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, two years later.

Brian Sayrs, 27, took a plea deal for second-degree murder and concealing a body, admitting Monday in court that he killed 72-year-old Emily Lu and then hid her body in the woods in Lorton, Virginia.

Sayrs will be sentenced in January and, according to the plea deal, he could face from 22 to 32 years in prison.

Lu, who rented a room in her home to Sayrs, was last seen on June 3, 2021. 51 days later, Sayrs took police to her body, where it was lying in a wooded area near Dudley Drive and Laurel Crest Drive, about two miles from her home.

Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement that the search for Lu’s body “devastated” the community.

“To this day, we still don’t know exactly how she was killed, but we know that the individual who was responsible will face accountability for his actions,” Descano said. “I hope today’s guilty verdict provides a measure of healing for her family and loved ones.”

Lu’s daughter Jennifer Ball was present at the hearing and agreed to the plea agreement. She will also attend the sentencing hearing.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Luke Lukert
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up