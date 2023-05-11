Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man shot and killed…

Man shot and killed by officers in Fairfax Co. parking lot

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 11, 2023, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said officers shot and killed a man after a struggle in a parking lot on Route 1 on Thursday.

The department said in a tweet that no officers were hurt during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Route 1 and N Kings Highway shortly after 4 p.m. near the Huntington area.

The northbound lanes of Route 1 are closed at the intersection of N Kings Highway and Shields Avenue, according to Fairfax County police. The southbound lanes are divided by traffic cones in that area, and north and southbound traffic is getting by to the right of those cones, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up