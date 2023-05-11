Man shot and killed by officers in Fairfax Co. parking lot

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, shot and killed a man after a struggle in a parking lot on Route 1 on Thursday.

The department said in a tweet that no officers were hurt during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Route 1 and N Kings Highway shortly after 4 p.m. near the Huntington area.

Officers are in the 6300 blk Richmond Hwy after an officer struggled with a man in a parking lot. Officers discharged their firearms during the struggle. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/hJVvivYB9V — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 11, 2023

The northbound lanes of Route 1 are closed at the intersection of N Kings Highway and Shields Avenue, according to Fairfax County police. The southbound lanes are divided by traffic cones in that area, and north and southbound traffic is getting by to the right of those cones, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

