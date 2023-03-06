Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Sweet! Interactive candy wonderland…

Sweet! Interactive candy wonderland opens soon at Tysons Corner Center

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 6, 2023, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Neal Augenstein has more on Candytopia, an interactive candy experience coming to Tysons Corner Center.

Remember the excitement and anticipation after Charlie found the final golden ticket in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”? Ever wish a Candy Land game board could come to life?

Candy lovers will be able to immerse themselves in the sweet stuff, now that Candytopia will open later this month, in Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Its originators call it an “outrageously interactive candy wonderland,” with 16,000 square feet of 14 different interactive environments — each suitable for social media moments, of course.

Sculptures, paintings and other displays are made entirely of jelly beans, gummy bears, gumballs, licorice, rock candy and sour worms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candytopia (@thecandytopia)

With a confetti room, including confetti-farting pigs(?!), and a marshmallow pit stocked with a quarter-million (foam) marshmallows, the chance to immerse oneself in confectionery bliss opens mid-March, on the first floor of the shopping center, across from H&M.

And, yes, candy samples are distributed throughout the exhibition.

Tickets are $23 for children ages 4-12 and $30 for adults. Kids 3 and under are admitted free. Candytopia is expected to open in mid-March, and run through the end of May.

download audio
Picture a Candy Land game board come to life. WTOP's Neal Augenstein has the details.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up