Sweet! Interactive candy wonderland opens soon at Tysons Corner Center

Candy lovers will be able to immerse themselves in the sweet stuff, when the interactive art experience called Candytopia will open later this month, in Tysons Corner Center.

Remember the excitement and anticipation after Charlie found the final golden ticket in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”? Ever wish a Candy Land game board could come to life?

Its originators call it an “outrageously interactive candy wonderland,” with 16,000 square feet of 14 different interactive environments — each suitable for social media moments, of course.

Sculptures, paintings and other displays are made entirely of jelly beans, gummy bears, gumballs, licorice, rock candy and sour worms.

With a confetti room, including confetti-farting pigs(?!), and a marshmallow pit stocked with a quarter-million (foam) marshmallows, the chance to immerse oneself in confectionery bliss opens mid-March, on the first floor of the shopping center, across from H&M.

And, yes, candy samples are distributed throughout the exhibition.

Tickets are $23 for children ages 4-12 and $30 for adults. Kids 3 and under are admitted free. Candytopia is expected to open in mid-March, and run through the end of May.

