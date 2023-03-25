MARCH MADNESS: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight | Top seeds fail to advance | FAU beats Kansas to reach 1st Final Four | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Early morning tractor-trailer crash…

Early morning tractor-trailer crash creates backup in Fairfax Co.

Ian Crawford | icrawford@wtop.com
Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

March 25, 2023, 2:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tractor-trailer crash on the Beltway’s outer loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95, exit 169A, in Springfield, Virginia, had all traffic stopped in the predawn hours of Saturday.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported the crash at around 1 a.m. and the ramp reopened just before 4 a.m. There are no reported injuries.

Driving near the crash, Robin Howard took a photo of the overturned tractor-trailer, posting the picture to Twitter and saying she called the police to report the crash. She said the driver broke through the windshield and was safe.

Howard told WTOP via Twitter that, while calling police, she saw two other bystanders run up to the overturned vehicle and walk back with the driver.

Using a crane, officials with the Virginia State Police got the tractor-trailer back onto its wheels around 3 a.m., and the tractor-trailer was taken away from the crash site by 3:20 a.m.

Road crews are still clearing debris left by the crash, as seen in highway traffic cameras.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up