Early morning tractor-trailer crash creates backup in Fairfax Co.

A crash on the Beltway's outer loop ramp to southbound VA-644, exit ramp 169, in Fairfax, Virginia, had all traffic stopped in the predawn hours of Saturday.

A tractor-trailer crash on the Beltway’s outer loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95, exit 169A, in Springfield, Virginia, had all traffic stopped in the predawn hours of Saturday.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported the crash at around 1 a.m. and the ramp reopened just before 4 a.m. There are no reported injuries.

Driving near the crash, Robin Howard took a photo of the overturned tractor-trailer, posting the picture to Twitter and saying she called the police to report the crash. She said the driver broke through the windshield and was safe.

I was one of the first there, called 911. Driver broke through the windshield and is safe. pic.twitter.com/YRYYtTImBh — Robin Howard (@robinmhoward) March 25, 2023

Howard told WTOP via Twitter that, while calling police, she saw two other bystanders run up to the overturned vehicle and walk back with the driver.

Using a crane, officials with the Virginia State Police got the tractor-trailer back onto its wheels around 3 a.m., and the tractor-trailer was taken away from the crash site by 3:20 a.m.

Road crews are still clearing debris left by the crash, as seen in highway traffic cameras.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.