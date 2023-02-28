Mother of unarmed man shot, killed by police near Tysons mall demands video, records

The mother of an unarmed man shot and killed by police near Tysons Corner Center in Virginia after allegedly stealing sunglasses says she wants to see the body camera footage and is calling for an independent investigation into his killing.

The mother of an unarmed man shot and killed by police near Tysons Corner Center in Virginia after allegedly stealing sunglasses says she wants to see the body camera footage and is calling for an independent investigation into his killing.

Melissa Johnson said she can’t make sense of the fact her son Timothy is no longer here.

“I don’t have a clear picture or understanding as to what happened,” Johnson told WTOP. “And I have not heard anything from the police. I don’t know how long the investigations are gonna take. Like, it’s just so many unanswered questions that it just does not add up.”

A week after Fairfax County police officers shot and killed the 37-year-old near the mall on Feb. 22, Johnson’s attorneys are demanding the police department release all records in the case.

“I think the release of the footage and release of any other footage and findings from their investigations, criminal and … administrative would just help the grief and the mourning process to try to add a little light to exactly what happened on that Wednesday,” Johnson said.

The NAACP of Fairfax County has called for an independent investigation into Johnson’s killing and a review of the rise of officer-involved shootings in Fairfax, according to police data. There were six in 2022 compared to one in 2021.

“The tragic killing of Mr. Johnson reminds us once again how unjust America’s policing truly is. The facts, as we know them, signal that the officers’ actions were entirely out of step with FCPD’s Use of Force policy,” said Michelle Leete, Fairfax County NAACP president.

Pointing to the increase in police shootings, the organization is calling for a review of the “alarming” trend.

Johnson said she is relying on her faith to guide her through this difficult time.

“I want to extend the grace of God over this situation. I’m not angry, I’m not vengeful, I’m not saying it’s us against them or down with a police officer,” she said. “I believe that this is an opportunity for, like, ‘Let’s see, let’s see what policies, practices and procedures that we have in place that is not working.’ And let’s see how we need to fix them and move forward so that this does not happen again.”

An online fundraiser set up to assist her family with Johnson’s memorial has raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday night.