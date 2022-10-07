Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.

The car struck two light poles before coming to a stop.

Both she and passenger, David Turch, 59, of Triangle, died at the scene, according to police.

No other cars were involved in the crash, and detectives say both speed and alcohol were factors.

