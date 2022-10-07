RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 10:44 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.

The car struck two light poles before coming to a stop.

Both she and passenger, David Turch, 59, of Triangle, died at the scene, according to police.

No other cars were involved in the crash, and detectives say both speed and alcohol were factors.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

