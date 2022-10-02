2 dead in car crash in Tysons

Two people died after a car crash Thursday morning on Virginia Route 7 near Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Virginia.
Fairfax County police said the single-car crash occurred before 5 a.m. Both the driver and passenger died.
Police have not yet released the identities of the two.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Video from NBC Washington shows the car had crashed into a traffic light pole.
Eastbound Route 7 was shut down at Gosnell Road for about two hours as police investigated.
Below is a map of where the crash took place.
WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this story.