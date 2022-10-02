HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
2 dead in car crash in Tysons

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 7:19 AM

Two people died after a car crash Thursday morning on Virginia Route 7 near Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said the single-car crash occurred before 5 a.m. Both the driver and passenger died.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Video from NBC Washington shows the car had crashed into a traffic light pole.

Eastbound Route 7 was shut down at Gosnell Road for about two hours as police investigated.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this story.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

