Man dead after shooting on Seminary Road in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after a fatal shooting near Skyline Square Condominiums in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Fairfax County police said they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.

Officers found an adult male suffering from bullet wounds, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three men in their 20s were seen running from the scene. The public in the area was briefly asked to shelter in place, but that advisory has since been rescinded.

3 men in 20s seen running. 2 Black men w/dark shirt/pant. 1 Hispanic man whi shirt/blk pants.

