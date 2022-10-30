HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man dead after shooting…

Man dead after shooting on Seminary Road in Fairfax Co.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 30, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after a fatal shooting near Skyline Square Condominiums in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Fairfax County police said they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.

Officers found an adult male suffering from bullet wounds, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three men in their 20s were seen running from the scene. The public in the area was briefly asked to shelter in place, but that advisory has since been rescinded.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up