Fairfax Co. police: W&OD trail indecent exposure suspect arrested

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 9:57 PM

Fairfax County police have arrested a Herndon, Virginia, man who is suspected for a string of indecent exposures near Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Police said in a news release they are still reviewing evidence to confirm that Rodriguez is involved in other cases and asked anyone with information to contact the department at 703-246-7800 and press option 3.

Last month, Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.

According to a news release, the victim broke free and saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road with no pants on.

Herndon Police reported a separate incident of assault and indecent exposure on the W&OD Trail Friday that took place around 3 p.m. near Ferndale Avenue.

Authorities are investigating to see if it’s connected to the incident that occurred in Reston that morning.

Detectives with FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad believe the Reston suspect may have also exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 along the W&OD trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.

More details on the tracking and arrest of the suspect will be made available at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.

Anonymous tips can be given through Fairfax Co. Crime Solvers online or by calling 866-411-8477. Tips can be rewarded with up to $1000 and no less than $100 available.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

