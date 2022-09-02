LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Fairfax Co. police ID suspects in chase that ended in rollover on US Route 1

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 2:45 PM

A police chase ended with a rollover crash into southbound Route 1 near Huntington Avenue.(Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia have identified the four men arrested Thursday after a car chase ended with the crash of a carjacked SUV on U.S. Route 1.

Police said Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was the driver, and was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license.

Daneko Mitchell, 18, of Maryland, has been charged with grand larceny-auto theft and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

William Sanchez and Davon Alston, both 19 and both from Maryland, have been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receiving stolen goods.

The incident began when the police saw an SUV that had been reported stolen in a carjacking from Prince George’s County, Maryland, heading north on Route 1 south of the Beltway just before 5 p.m.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver didn’t stop. They conducted an immobilization technique on the SUV, and it rolled over into the southbound lanes and crashed near Huntington Avenue.

The four men in the vehicle suffered what the police called minor injuries. Officers reportedly found guns and drugs in the SUV.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

