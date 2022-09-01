RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Fairfax County police chase ends in crash

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 6:51 PM

Four people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ended with a crash.

Fairfax County police said they saw a stolen car right before 5 p.m. traveling northbound on Route 1 south of the Capital Beltway near Fort Hunt Road.

A chase ended with a rollover crash into southbound Route 1 near Huntington Avenue. Police used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

The car’s four occupants were taken to the hospital and are now in custody, with charges to come out Friday, police said.

Below is the area where it happened.

