WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Tysons Corner Center reopens…

Tysons Corner Center reopens after fallen light fixture was mistaken for gunshots

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia, reopened Sunday afternoon after police had earlier evacuated the mall on reports of shots fired. The confusion was caused by a shattered light fixture.

According to a Fairfax County Police, officers found no evidence of a shooting during their investigation and concluded that a fallen light fixture had caused a loud noise that people in the mall believed to be gunshots.

According to police, the loud sound occurred around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. A few minutes later officers had cleared the mall after receiving multiple calls reporting possible gunshots within the building.

After investigating the scene, officers concluded that a fallen light fixture had caused the sound that alarmed mallgoers.

A handful of videos appeared on Twitter showing an initial panic as people tried to flee the mall.

Several callers told WTOP they were inside the mall and were evacuated during an initial panic.

Maurisa Potts, a spokesperson for Tysons Corner Center, said on Twitter that the light fixture had shattered around a Nordstrom wing corridor.

The mall has been reopened and police are allowing people to return.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up