Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court

The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The June 18 shooting caused panic inside the mall and police said three people were injured while attempting to flee. Police said no one was injured from the gunfire.

Police allege Settles was involved in an altercation between two rival gangs. In addition, surveillance footage reviewed by police showed a man, believed to be Settles, brandishing a firearm within the mall around the time of the shooting.

Last month Settles was ordered held without bond following a bail hearing.

“We opposed bond for Mr. Settles due to the serious nature of the allegations,” County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to keep our community safe. Firing a weapon inside a crowded shopping mall poses a serious threat to the safety of Fairfax County citizens, as well as visitors to our community.”