Police responding to shooting at Tysons Corner mall

In a tweet, FCPD says there are no reports of an active shooter at this time, and that they are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present.

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

Fairfax County police say that there is no active shooter situation at this time, but the mall has been closed as they clear the area and investigate.

According to initial reports from police, a fight broke out between a small group, when a man described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans brandished a firearm and discharged it.

There have been no reports of injuries. Police advise people to avoid the area as they respond to the situation.

No reports of active shooter at this time. Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place. If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist. https://t.co/jJG9n2MTF6 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 18, 2022

As events unfolded Saturday afternoon, employees and shoppers fled the mall as gunshots were heard. Some of the initial panic was captured by users on Twitter.

Breaking: Video shows crowds of people evacuating Tyson’s Corner Mall in Virginia after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/pCGuy1BMfB — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 18, 2022

After the mall was cleared, crowds remained outside the awaiting news from the police, and the status of those who had been inside the mall.

