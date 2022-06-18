RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Police responding to shooting at Tysons Corner mall

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 3:36 PM

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

Fairfax County police say that there is no active shooter situation at this time, but the mall has been closed as they clear the area and investigate.

According to initial reports from police, a fight broke out between a small group, when a man described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans brandished a firearm and discharged it.

There have been no reports of injuries. Police advise people to avoid the area as they respond to the situation.

On Twitter, FCPD says there are no reports of an active shooter at this time, and that they are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present.

As events unfolded Saturday afternoon, employees and shoppers fled the mall as gunshots were heard. Some of the initial panic was captured by users on Twitter.

After the mall was cleared, crowds remained outside the awaiting news from the police, and the status of those who had been inside the mall.

Crowds outside of Tyson’s Corner Center as police clear the mall and investigate a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. (Photo WTOP / Jessica Kronzer)
Crowds outside of Tyson’s Corner Center as police clear the mall and investigate a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. (Photo WTOP / Jessica Kronzer)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

