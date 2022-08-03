WAR IN UKRAINE: Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned | Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists | Some defy order to flee eastern Ukraine
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police officer…

Fairfax Co. police officer shoots man during attempted arrest

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 1:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a police officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, during an attempted arrest Tuesday evening.

It happened near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Seven Corners area.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics officers were doing a drug investigation when they singled out a group of people sitting inside a car accused of illegally distributing drugs.

When officers approached the vehicle to arrest the suspects, they drove away “at a high rate of speed,” Davis said.

“Preliminarily, we know that the car that they were in took off, jumped a couple of curbs,” Davis said. “We blocked that car in, and one of our Fairfax County undercover detectives discharged his firearm during the apprehension effort to take these persons into custody.”

The man was shot in the arm during the attempted arrest. Davis said the man received a “non-fatal gunshot wound,” and he is expected to be OK.

No officers or witnesses were injured during the encounter.

Davis said the officer who fired his gun is now on routine administrative leave.

Police plan to release additional details on the investigation Wednesday morning.

Below is where approximately the shooting took place.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

AFGE takes SBA office re-entry plans to impasses panel over remote work policy

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up