Va. man charged with fatally shooting sleeping man dated victim’s wife, police say

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 1:20 PM

City of Fairfax, Virginia, police detectives believe the man charged with shooting and killing Gret Glyer, as the victim slept next to his wife, had once been in a dating relationship with her, and had recently been trying to reconnect with her.

Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, of Arlington, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the June 24 shooting death of 32-year-old Glyer.

Charging documents say Danehower walked into the Glyer house on Bolton Village Court through an unlocked back door.

Detectives said Glyer was shot 10 times, including four times in the head.

The death of Glyer, a charity founder and CEO, was the city’s first homicide since 2008.

In announcing the arrest Wednesday, Fairfax City Police Capt. Jeff Hunt said Danehower was an acquaintance of the family. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that Mr. Danehower was colluding with anyone, and appears that he acted alone in the murder of Mr. Glyer.”

While police have not specified a motive for the killing, a court bail form stated detectives said Danehower “had been regularly reaching out to the victim’s wife, his girlfriend, whom he wanted to reconnect with.”

The magistrate judge ordered Danehower held without bond, until his preliminary hearing, Aug. 18.

Handwritten on the bail form, the magistrate wrote: “After the bail hearing, the defendant asked, ‘Can I order a pizza.’ He was not taking the situation seriously in the slightest.”

Danehower was on his way to work at FedEx at Dulles International Airport when he was arrested by airport police, according to Fairfax police. Danehower had been employed at FedEx for approximately one month, according to the bail document.

Neal Augenstein

