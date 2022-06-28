Police investigate killing of nonprofit leader in Fairfax City

Police in the City of Fairfax, Virginia, are asking for help from the public as they investigate the killing of a 32-year-old man who led a nonprofit group in the area.

Gret Glyer was shot in his home Friday on Bolton Village Court, which is near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue.

Police did not release information about any potential suspects or motives and said they believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“The City of Fairfax Police Department is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly and we look forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case,” police said.

When officers entered his home, the department said, they found Glyer suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Glyer led the nonprofit “DonorSee” which describes itself as a platform donors can use to give money to people who live in poverty around the world.

According to the website, donors receive a video message directly from the people they helped, thanking them for their contribution.