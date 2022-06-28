SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police investigate killing of…

Police investigate killing of nonprofit leader in Fairfax City

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 5:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in the City of Fairfax, Virginia, are asking for help from the public as they investigate the killing of a 32-year-old man who led a nonprofit group in the area.

Gret Glyer was shot in his home Friday on Bolton Village Court, which is near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue.

Police did not release information about any potential suspects or motives and said they believe there is no threat to the wider community.

A Photo of Gret Glyer, former CEO of DonorSee. (Courtesy Gret Glyer via Twitter)

“The City of Fairfax Police Department is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly and we look forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case,” police said.

When officers entered his home, the department said, they found Glyer suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Glyer led the nonprofit “DonorSee” which describes itself as a platform donors can use to give money to people who live in poverty around the world.

According to the website, donors receive a video message directly from the people they helped, thanking them for their contribution.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

CMMC early adopter program to further spur vendor cyber actions

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up