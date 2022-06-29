Police: Fairfax City man shot dead lying in bed next to wife; family acquaintance arrested

Police in Fairfax City said Wednesday the father of two who was shot to death last week was asleep in bed with his wife when an acquaintance of the family fired multiple rounds at him.

Police in Fairfax City, Virginia, said Wednesday the father of two who was shot to death last week was asleep in bed with his wife when an acquaintance of the family fired multiple rounds at him.

Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, of Arlington, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of 32-year-old Gret Glyer.

Danehower is being held without bond in the Fairfax County jail.

The death of Glyer, a nonprofit founder and CEO, was the city’s first homicide since 2008.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Fairfax City Police Capt. Jeff Hunt said investigators are still piecing together a motive. Glyer’s wife was asleep in bed next to him when he was shot, he said, and the couple’s two young children were also at the home.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr. Danehower was an acquaintance of the family,” Hunt said. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that Mr. Danehower was colluding with anyone, and appears that he acted alone in the murder of Mr. Glyer.”

Police have not revealed any of the evidence linking Danehower to the shooting. Hunt said it’s still early in the investigation.

It was shortly before 3 a.m. on June 24 that police rushed the Glyers’ house on Bolton Village Court for the report of the shooting. Glyer was already dead when officers arrived.

“Officers were able to get Mr. Glyer’s wife and children safely out of the house as they continued to look for the suspect,” Hunt said.

Danehower emerged as a suspect in the shooting in the days afterward, Hunt said.

“Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have worked tirelessly over the last four days combing through evidence, conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood for any clues that could point us in the right direction,” he said.

He added, “Someone came forward and told us that we should look to Mr. Danehower as a possible suspect in this case.”

Danehower was on his way to work at FedEx at Dulles International Airport when he was arrested by airport police, Hunt said.

Police searched Danehower’s residence Tuesday night after he was arrested.

Regarding the possible motive, Hunt said, “We’re very early into this investigation. So there’s still a lot of things we’re looking into and that will take some time.”

Glyer founded the nonprofit DonorSee, dedicated to ending extreme poverty around the world.