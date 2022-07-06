Suspect in Tysons mall shooting held without bond

Noah Settles, 22, of D.C., is charged in the shooting June 18 at Tysons Corner Center in McLean.

The man charged with firing a gun in a Fairfax County, Virginia, mall last month will be held without bond.

Noah Settles, 22, of D.C., has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

The June 18 shooting happened at Tysons Corner Center in McLean.

Settles was ordered held without bond after a bail hearing Wednesday.

“We opposed bond for Mr. Settles due to the serious nature of the allegations,” County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to keep our community safe. Firing a weapon inside a crowded shopping mall poses a serious threat to the safety of Fairfax County citizens, as well as visitors to our community.”

Surveillance footage reviewed by police at the time showed a man, believed to be Settles, brandishing a firearm within the mall around the time of the shooting.

Police said three people were injured while fleeing the shooting, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

Police allege Settles was involved in an altercation between two gangs.

Settles’ next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.