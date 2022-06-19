Fairfax Co. police seek suspect after Tysons mall shooting

Fairfax County police are seeking a D.C. man in connection with Saturday's shooting at the Tysons Corner Center mall.

A law enforcement source told WTOP that 22-year-old Noah Settles, a District resident, is sought on charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows a man, believed to be Settles, brandishing a firearm within the mall around the time of the shooting.

Police allege Settles was among those involved in an altercation between two rival gangs.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.