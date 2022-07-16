RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Fairfax County’s transportation projects receive boost in funding

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 12:02 AM

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority awarded Fairfax County, Virginia, over $330 million for infrastructure projects across the county.

“We regularly talk about our goal in Fairfax County to ‘move people’ no matter how they choose or need to travel,” Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said in a news release Friday. “I could not be more pleased with this investment in our community.”

The money will help jumpstart construction of The One, Fairfax County’s new Route 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Once completed, bus riders can travel from Fort Belvoir to the Huntington Metro Station, linking “a historically underserved section of the County to the region’s rapidly growing transit network,” the release said.

The funds will also be used to widen 2.5 miles of the Fairfax County Parkway and over 3 miles of Route 1, build a new crossing over the Dulles Toll Road on Soapstone Drive, improve roads in Seven Corners, and purchase eight battery-powered electric buses for the Fairfax Connector.

The Town of Herndon will also receive $4.5 million for the extension of Worldgate Drive to Herndon Parkway to provide easy access to the Silver Line’s latest metro station in the area.

“Making transit widely accessible and affordable has major economic, environmental and equity benefits,” said McKay. “We have one primary goal in Fairfax County when it comes to transportation — keep people moving.”

