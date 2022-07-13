Fairfax City Council votes to rename 14 Confederate-linked streets

The Fairfax City Council voted Tuesday to change 14 street names that have ties to slavery and the Confederacy.

The vote comes after last month’s emotional public debate.

The streets the council voted to rename are the following:

Confederate Lane

Lee Highway

Lee Street

Mosby Road

Mosby Woods Drive

Old Lee Highway

Plantation Parkway

Raider Road

Ranger Road

Reb Street

Scarlet Circle

Singleton Circle

Traveler Street

Stonewall Avenue

The new names for those streets aren’t known yet, but the council directed staff to begin the public engagement and selection process for any streets that have been approved for renaming.

Residents can leave comments online.