Alexandria woman dies after bus stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month.

Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a woman at the stop with trauma to her upper body, according to a police statement.

Police took Michelle Huntley to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; she died Saturday.

Police said they believe Huntley’s injuries were likely from blunt force.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to call them at 703-246-7800.

Homicides in Fairfax County are up 20% from this time last year, according to police data.

