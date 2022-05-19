RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Victims identified in Beltway wrong-way crash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 11:18 AM

The Virginia State Police on Thursday identified the two men killed Tuesday in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County.

Patrick Mullens, 32, of Catlett, Virginia, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Beltway near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road when he crashed his Mazda 3 into a Buick Encore driven by Kaan T. Karabekir, 28, of Bethesda, Maryland, around 10:15 p.m., the police said.

Both men died at the scene; neither was wearing a seat belt. Karabekir’s car caught fire. A woman was taken to a hospital with what the police called life-threatening injuries.

The police are still investigating the crash.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

