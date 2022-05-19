Victims identified in Beltway wrong-way crash

The Virginia State Police on Thursday identified the two men killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the Capitol Beltway in Fairfax County Tuesday.

The Virginia State Police on Thursday identified the two men killed Tuesday in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County.

Patrick Mullens, 32, of Catlett, Virginia, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Beltway near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road when he crashed his Mazda 3 into a Buick Encore driven by Kaan T. Karabekir, 28, of Bethesda, Maryland, around 10:15 p.m., the police said.

Both men died at the scene; neither was wearing a seat belt. Karabekir’s car caught fire. A woman was taken to a hospital with what the police called life-threatening injuries.

The police are still investigating the crash.