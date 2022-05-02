2 dead in wrong-way 2-car crash on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said it happened around 10:15 p.m. near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road in Tysons.

A Mazda was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-495 and struck a Buick Encore head on. The Buick caught fire.

The drivers of both vehicles, both men, died at the scene, police said.