2 dead in wrong-way 2-car crash on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 12:02 PM

Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said it happened around 10:15 p.m. near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road in Tysons.

A Mazda was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-495 and struck a Buick Encore head on. The Buick caught fire.

The drivers of both vehicles, both men, died at the scene, police said.

A woman, who was a passenger in the Buick, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and burns sustained in the crash.

Police said neither she nor the driver were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

