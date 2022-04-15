RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Low COVID-19 levels prompt…

Low COVID-19 levels prompt Fairfax Co. schools to drop optional screenings, drive-thru tests

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County Public Schools is trimming some of its COVID-19 testing strategies in light of the virus’ low transmission in the county.

On April 22, Virginia’s largest school system said it will no longer have optional weekly screenings for all schools or drive-thru testing at its Gatehouse Administration Center and its Sideburn Center.

Fairfax schools cited its the county’s low level of community COVID-19 spread from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one part of the reason.

The other part that the school system pointed out is the county’s vaccination rate — more than 70% of all Fairfax Health Districts residents have been fully vaccinated, along with more than 90% of students ages 12 to 17 and more than 50% of students ages 5 to 11.

Students who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need to get tested can still make use of the following resources:

  • Testing at various sites throughout Fairfax County and the state.
  • At-home test kits, which are provided on school grounds after the student leaves the CARE Room with symptoms of illness.
  • Test-to-stay program for students who are identified as a close contact of someone with COVID-19 during a declared outbreak. Parents/legal guardians have to provide consent for students to participate.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up