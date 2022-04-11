RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Slovakia can't confirm defense is destroyed | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Finalist for Fairfax Co. Public Schools superintendent withdraws

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 6:50 AM

A candidate for Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent is bowing out of consideration to lead Virginia’s largest school system. Cheryl Logan, the current head of Omaha Public Schools in Nebraska, has pulled her name from consideration. 

This past weekend the Fairfax County NAACP advocated for Logan as the preferred candidate. The group sent a letter to members Saturday that said whistleblowers informed them of the two final candidates, Logan and Michelle Reid, who is superintendent of Northshore School District in Washington state. 

In the letter, the NAACP said Logan was best equipped to be the new head in Fairfax County and that the Omaha school district better reflected the diversity of Fairfax County Public Schools. The group urged her hiring to make history. She would have been the first Black superintendent in the system’s history, if selected. 

But that same day, Logan sent emails that said she has taken her name out of the running for the position in Fairfax County, according to the Omaha World Herald. 

“It is an honor to serve as your Superintendent, and I very much look forward to our collective work in the school year to come,” she wrote.

Before Omaha Public schools, Logan worked as the Chief Academic Officer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and as a principal and teacher in Maryland’s Prince George’s and Howard counties. 

The Fairfax County School board declined to comment on the search Saturday, saying it is “a confidential personnel matter.”

The school district has been searching for a new superintendent since Scott Brabrand announced his retirement in July.

