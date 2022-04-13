RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. OKs $1…

Fairfax Co. OKs $1 surcharge for taxis amid spiking gas prices

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With all the pain at the pump, taxi drivers in Fairfax County, Virginia, are getting a little help amid spiking gas prices.

The county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to let them add a $1 surcharge for every trip.

That $1 will go directly to drivers. It went into effect Wednesday and runs until June 11.

“The $1.00 per-trip emergency taxicab fuel surcharge will provide immediate relief to the taxicab drivers who are suffering an economic hardship from increased fuel costs,” the board said in its agenda notes. “This increase may also help retain current drivers and recruit new drivers, supporting the County’s Strategic Outcome Area: Economic Opportunity.”

The surcharge doesn’t apply to Lyft or Uber.

Taxi rates in the D.C. area courtesy the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

Old Dominion Transportation Group, Inc. — which owns Fairfax Yellow Cab, Fairfax Red Top Cab, and Springfield Yellow Cab — had requested an emergency gas surcharge of $2 in March.

D.C. had already added a $1 surcharge for taxi rides.

In Prince William County, base taxi cab rates went up $1 on March 15. That rate will be in effect for 60 days.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up