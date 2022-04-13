Fairfax Co. OKs $1 surcharge for taxis amid spiking gas prices

With all the pain at the pump, taxi drivers in Fairfax County are getting a little help amid spiking gas prices. The county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to let them add a $1 surcharge for every trip.

With all the pain at the pump, taxi drivers in Fairfax County, Virginia, are getting a little help amid spiking gas prices.

The county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to let them add a $1 surcharge for every trip.

That $1 will go directly to drivers. It went into effect Wednesday and runs until June 11.

“The $1.00 per-trip emergency taxicab fuel surcharge will provide immediate relief to the taxicab drivers who are suffering an economic hardship from increased fuel costs,” the board said in its agenda notes. “This increase may also help retain current drivers and recruit new drivers, supporting the County’s Strategic Outcome Area: Economic Opportunity.”

The surcharge doesn’t apply to Lyft or Uber.

Old Dominion Transportation Group, Inc. — which owns Fairfax Yellow Cab, Fairfax Red Top Cab, and Springfield Yellow Cab — had requested an emergency gas surcharge of $2 in March.

D.C. had already added a $1 surcharge for taxi rides.

In Prince William County, base taxi cab rates went up $1 on March 15. That rate will be in effect for 60 days.