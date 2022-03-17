DC adds $1 surcharge to taxi rides to offset gas prices

It will now cost you more to take a taxi in D.C. D.C.'s Department of For-Hire Vehicles added a $1 surcharge to fares as a way to offset higher gasoline prices.

It will now cost you more to take a taxi in D.C.

D.C.’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles added a $1 surcharge to fares as a way to offset higher gasoline prices.

The surcharge will be in effect until mid-July, unless the department’s director repeals it sooner.

Rideshare services, including Uber and Lyft, which boosted their prices in recent days to counteract the rising cost of gas nationwide.

Lyft added a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride. Uber’s temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.

Gas prices, according to AAA, now average $4.28 a gallon for regular across the U.S., as of Thursday.

The average in D.C. is $4.39 a gallon. In Maryland, the average is $4.20 a gallon. In Virginia, it’s $4.16 a gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.