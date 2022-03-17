RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » DC adds $1 surcharge…

DC adds $1 surcharge to taxi rides to offset gas prices

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 6:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It will now cost you more to take a taxi in D.C.

D.C.’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles added a $1 surcharge to fares as a way to offset higher gasoline prices.

The surcharge will be in effect until mid-July, unless the department’s director repeals it sooner.

Rideshare services, including Uber and Lyft, which boosted their prices in recent days to counteract the rising cost of gas nationwide.

Lyft added a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride. Uber’s temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.

Gas prices, according to AAA, now average $4.28 a gallon for regular across the U.S., as of Thursday.

The average in D.C. is $4.39 a gallon. In Maryland, the average is $4.20 a gallon. In Virginia, it’s $4.16 a gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up